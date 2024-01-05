Police arrest 18-year-old self-proclaimed ‘Kia Boy’ in South Park

An 18-year-old self-proclaimed ‘Kia Boy’ was arrested at his home in the South Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Seattle police say he was arrested for multiple counts of auto theft and believe he might be responsible for other thefts around King County.

“Over the past several months, Seattle Police Department Robbery detectives have been investigating the prolific auto theft suspect,” said Officer Brian Pritchard. “After completing an extensive investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest the man at his South Park residence.”

When police and SWAT served the search warrant, the 18-year-old tried to escape by jumping out of an upstairs window. He was arrested after a quick foot chase.

Law enforcement then found a stolen gun and several car keys in the house.

The teen was booked into King County Jail for eight counts of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.