Police arrest 18-year-old in shooting of Clayton teenager, more suspects expected

Clayton police arrested a Raleigh man in the Dec. 5 shooting of a Clayton teenager an apartment complex.

Roberto Muñoz, 18, of Raleigh, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony fleeing to elude arrest, according to a news release.

Jayden Shamar Jones, 16, was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex in Clayton after 8 p.m. Dec. 5 by police.

The Raleigh Police Department assisted Clayton authorities in making an arrest in the case.

At least two suspects in the shooting led Clayton police on a high-speed chase, The News & Observer reported previously.

Law enforcement lost the suspects, who fled in a white vehicle. Police did not confirm whether they believe Muñoz fled in that vehicle.

The case remains under investigation and police say they expect additional arrests and charges in the case.