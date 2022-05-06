Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in Cary double stabbing that sent 2 to the hospital

An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday evening a day after stabbing two people and seriously injuring one of them, Cary Police said Thursday.

Noaah Carlson Speller, 18, of Raleigh, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The stabbing occurred around 8:20 p.m. near 3803 NW Cary Parkway, in the western part of the town, according to a news release.

Officers arrived to find two victims. They were both taken to a hospital, police said. One has been released while the other remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Speller fled on foot and police were actively searching the surrounding areas following the incident, according to the news release.

Police say the incident was “domestic related” and that Speller and the victims knew each other.