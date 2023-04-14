Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with fatal shooting Thursday in southeast OKC

Police arrested a suspect after a fatal shooting early Thursday in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 8:10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting at Cherry Hill Estates on SE 44th. Officers found a gunshot victim, Isaac Beard, 27, and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Police issued a warrant for a 19-year-old man and arrested him around 11 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Sunnyview Drive, around half a mile from where the shooting had occurred.

