Police arrest 19-year-old man in connection to Saturday's early morning shooting

FARMINGTON – Farmington police on Monday identified the man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday near North Butler Avenue as 19-year-old Diondre Badonie of Farmington.

The Farmington Police Department’s news release said officers responding to a shots fired call heard a gunshot when they arrived in the area of North Butler Avenue and Orchard Homes Drive. They encountered Bedonie while he was walking away from the area.

The release said officers searched the area and found the body of a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

Police did not identify the deceased man Monday, as they were still searching for the man’s family so they could notify them, the release said.

“While detained, Badonie became combative with officers while being patted down,” and officers advised him of his Miranda rights, the release stated. “After investigation Badonie was arrested for second-degree murder and two counts of battery on a peace officer.”

Police released no further details.

North Butler Avenue was closed overnight between east Apache and Hopi streets after the shooting. The area reopened at 8:38 a.m. Saturday, according to the department's Facebook page.

Police ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call the FPD Tip Line at 505-599-1068.

