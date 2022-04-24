Police arrest 19-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Friday.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the scene about 2 p.m., where they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

Details about the shooting were not released, but police said one person, Joseph Macias, 19, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix