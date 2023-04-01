Police arrest 2 Atascadero men who allegedly sold drugs to minors

Atascadero police have arrested two men who allegedly sold drugs to minors.

According to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department, detectives learned of an adult male allegedly selling marijuana to juveniles in the city while investigating a gang-related shooting in January.

According to the release, detectives in February served a search warrant in the 7500 block of Devon Court and “seized a large quantity of marijuana and other evidence of marijuana sales to minors.”

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned the suspect was working with two other adults to sell marijuana, psilocybin and LSD to juveniles between the ages of 14 to 17 years of age, according to the release.

The three people together were using social media to coordinate sales under the name “Masterpuffz,” police said.

With help from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail, the agency on Thursday served search warrants at two apartments in the 7900 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue. A search yielded “large quantities of marijuana, psilocybin, THC vape products and custom packaging with the ‘Masterpuffz’ logo,” police said.

In one apartment, several firearms were located in a safe among the controlled substances, according to the release.

Connor Edward Winter, 23, and David Javier Mendez, 26, was arrested on suspicion of charges of selling controlled substances to minors, selling marijuana to a minor and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the release.

Winter faces an additional charge of committing a felony while armed, according to the release.

Mendez and Winter have since posted bail and been released from San Luis Obispo County Jail, police said.

The social media accounts connected to this investigation appear to have been deactivated, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051 or email srodriguez@atascadero.org.