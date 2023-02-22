Law enforcement personnel stand outside a house on G Street in Springfield Wednesday after making an arrest following a pursuit in the neighborhood.

Springfield residents were asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon while police chased and then arrested two people at a Springfield home near 4th and G streets.

The Eugene Police Department said Homeland Security based out of Seattle reached out regarding an individual. Police pursued the individual, who then ditched the vehicle, police said.

Area law enforcement officers stage outside a house on G Street in Springfield after a car chase Wednesday.

Multiple agencies were involved, including Springfield Police, Eugene Police, Oregon State Police and Springfield SWAT. Police said the two people were taken into custody without incident.

Nearby schools, including Two Rivers-Dos Rios Elementary School and Springfield High School were placed in a lockout as a precaution.

Springfield Police Department said the area is all clear now.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police arrest 2 after car chase ends at Springfield home