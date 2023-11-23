Police arrest 2, including man accused of assaulting Waterville officer

Nov. 22—Greenville police apprehended the man accused of assaulting a Waterville police officer, arresting him and another fugitive at a vacant camp in Greenville.

Officers arrested Ricki Gould and Ashlynn Libby, who were considered to be armed and dangerous, at an unoccupied camp on Lily Bay Road in Greenville Tuesday evening, according to a post on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page.

Gould is accused of assaulting a Waterville police officer around 3 a.m. Saturday. A fight ensued after the officer made contact with Gould, who is accused of operating a stolen pickup truck. Following the assault, the suspects fled the scene. At the time, they also were suspects in at least one other motor vehicle theft in Somerset County last weekend.

Waterville police issued an arrest warrant for Gould, a 28-year-old who most recently lived in Corinna, following the assault on Waterville Officer Josh Medeiros. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken bone and a concussion, Waterville police said.

Greenville police got information Tuesday evening that Gould and Libby were hiding out in a vacant camp on Lily Bay Road. Greenville police called in backup officers along with a deputy from the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office. The officers formulated a plan and surrounded the camp.

After several failed attempts to get the suspects to come out of the camp, the team of police officers entered the camp and apprehended both suspects without incident.

In addition to the outstanding arrest warrants the suspects were charged with burglary and possession of scheduled drugs by Greenville police.