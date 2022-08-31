Police arrest 2 men in unrelated attempted kidnappings in Seattle

Two men were arrested Tuesday in two unrelated attempted kidnappings in Seattle, police said.

The first attempted kidnapping occurred in Seattle’s View Ridge neighborhood, and the other in downtown.

In the first incident, officers were received a report at 11:14 a.m. about a man who had attempted to force a 10-year-old girl into his car in the 6500 block of 45th Avenue Northeast.

Police said the person who witnessed the incident stepped in, causing the man to flee without the child.

After police got a description of the man and the car, he was later found, arrested in Fremont and booked into the King County Jail.

In the second incident, police said a 45-year-old man attempted to grab a 7-year-old boy at 12:49 p.m. in downtown.

Multiple 911 callers reported to dispatchers that a man was grabbing a child in the 200 block of Madison Street.

Police talked with the child and his grandmother, who said they were walking on Second Avenue when a man walked up from behind, grabbed the child and lifted him off his feet.

When the man tried to leave with the child, the grandmother told police that she grabbed him and pulled him away while a passerby helped fight the man off.

The man was taken into custody after he had fled and was found several blocks away.

Police said he appeared to be in a state of crisis.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.