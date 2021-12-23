Police arrest 2 more men in connection with homicide at north Phoenix apartment

Shooting

Police made two additional arrests related to a north Phoenix apartment shooting Saturday in which a man was killed, according to a Thursday update released by officials.

Keith McCollough, 49, was arrested Tuesday and a second suspect, identified as Jimmy Eslinger, 29, was arrested Wednesday.

Those follow the arrest of Carl Robert Blazak, 46, who earlier was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police have not released the name of the victim.

According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, at least three men including Blazak, McCollough and Eslinger illegally entered the victim's apartment near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. That followed an argument between the victim and a downstairs neighbor, whom the victim's girlfriend identified as Blazak's wife.

The victim and his roommate had an altercation with the men, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to arrest documents for Blazak.

Blazak's wife, who was not identified, told police she had told her husband about the dispute but said she didn't know about the killing.

After further investigation and analysis of evidence found at the apartment, police said they developed probable cause to arrest McCollough and Eslinger. Both men were booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

