Police arrest 2, recover firearms in Eastside Tacoma after reports of gunfire

Reports of gunfire in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood early Friday led to the arrest of two men who were illegally possessing firearms, according to Tacoma Police Department.

Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said residents reported hearing gunshots at about 1:20 a.m. near the 4300 block of East McKinley Avenue, near the Verlo Playfield park. Officers responded and saw a car leaving the area and running stop signs.

Haddow said officers briefly lost sight of the car but then found the vehicle parked about a block away from the park. Haddow said the driver, an 18-year-old man, was found to be in possession of a stolen pistol.

Another 18-year-old man was in the passenger seat. Haddow said the man tried to run away. She said the man also punched an officer in the face. The suspect was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Police recovered two guns during the arrest. According to Pierce County Jail records, the driver was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a pistol by a person from 18 to 21. The passenger was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.