Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing.
According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph.
“Excellent work getting them stopped and again potentially saving their lives and the lives of innocent motorists on the roadway,” the police department said.
