Police arrest 2 suspects believed to be involved in more than 60 car break-ins
DeKalb County police have arrested two people they believe were responsible for more than 60 car break-ins across metro Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said that shortly before 3 a.m., they responded to The Vue at Embry Hills apartments about multiple car break-ins at the complex. When police got there, the suspects sped away in a stolen vehicle before they crashed and ran.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man identified by ABC News sources as UNLV shooting suspect earned Ph.D. from UGA
Gainesville High School baseball player hit in the head with bat declared brain-dead
Passenger in critical condition, 2 students being evaluated after car crashes into DeKalb school bus
A short time later, officers with the Clarkston and Avondale Estates police departments helped take two suspects into custody.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Police said they are believed to be responsible for dozens of break-ins around DeKalb County and metro Atlanta.
The arrest resulted in the recovery of several items including a stolen gun.
Police did not identify the suspects.