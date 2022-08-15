Police arrest 2 suspects, search for others in murder of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland's Little Saigon

Police have arrested two suspects in the murder of a 52-year-old Uber driver in Oakland, California, last month.

Kon “Patrick” Fung was fatally shot inside his parked car in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. in Oakland’s Little Saigon on July 17.

Fung was approached by two men wearing hoodies who demanded that he step out of his car. When Fung refused, a shot was fired before the men fled from the area. Fung was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland police have identified and arrested two suspects: Major Willis and a juvenile. Tips from community members reportedly helped the investigators take the suspects into custody on Aug. 9, authorities announced on Friday afternoon.

Willis was charged with murder and attempted carjacking, with a sentencing enhancement for being armed with a firearm, according to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.

The juvenile suspect was charged in juvenile court.

“I couldn’t sleep, and I couldn’t eat. I feel a little comfortable because now the two killers were arrested,” Judy, Fung's fiancé, told ABC7 News.

Fung, who worked two jobs as a warehouse delivery man and an Uber driver, immigrated to the U.S. eight years ago.

The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council previously helped Fung’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his funeral expenses. The campaign has so far raised over $103,000 of its $110,000 goal.

“His coworkers remember him as a very down-to-earth person. He had a girlfriend, and he was saving up money to not only take care of his parents but to get married and start a family with his girlfriend,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “He worked tirelessly so he could move his entire family to a safe area to avoid the violence. He had a very humble American dream but was taken away from his family and loved ones through the very violence that he was trying to avoid.”

Police are still searching for two other suspects, including the driver of the getaway vehicle and possibly another passenger.

Leaders from the local Chinatown and Little Saigon communities previously announced a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding Fung’s murder to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Featured Image via ABC7 News