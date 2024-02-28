Police arrest 2 teen suspects in connection with Feb. 19 Akron shooting death

Two suspects have been arrested in the Feb. 19 slaying of 26-year-old Akron resident Carlos DeJesus-Godineaux, police said Wednesday.

Godineaux was found shot to death in 900 block of Bellevue Avenue. After police found his body on the ground with gunshot wounds, he was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

More: Man killed in Monday shooting identified as 26-year-old from Akron

Two teens, one 15 and the other 18, were identified as suspects during the investigation into the death of Godineaux. Both have now been apprehended following the arrest late Wednesday morning of 18-year-old Jontay Johnson, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Johnson to Belden Village Mall in Canton at about 11 a.m. Wednesday and took him into custody without incident. He was taken to the police station for questioning and later booked into Summit County Jail.

The 15-year-old male was apprehended Monday in the 1000 block of Copley Road, police said. Evidence was taken from a Manchester Road home the same day.

Both teens have been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Godineaux's slaying.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives evaluate if any other individuals were involved. The initial investigation had determined multiple unknown males fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Acting Police Chief Brian Harding thanked the community and law enforcement partners for their assistance in the case.

"Additionally, I want to offer a special thank you to the members of the US Marshals,” Harding said. “Their continued partnership helps make outcomes like these possible.”

In a prepared statement, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik thanked Akron police officers for their efforts.

"It is deeply frustrating to see this type of deadly behavior from teenagers. When you choose to do the wrong thing, you will be held accountable for your actions here in Akron,” the mayor said. “My condolences go out to the family of Carlos Godineaux, and while I know these arrests can’t bring back their loved one, I hope this can give them some sense of justice."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Teen suspects in shooting death of Carlos DeJesus-Godineaux arrested