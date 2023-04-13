Police arrest 2 teens accused of firing shots in east Bakersfield

Apr. 12—Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday in east Bakersfield after they were reportedly involved in a shooting that didn't injure anyone.

Bakersfield police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 2:58 a.m. near Brown and Flower streets and tried to contact suspects in a vehicle. A pursuit ensued and both 17-year-olds were arrested in the 1000 block of Blossom Street in connection with a shooting in the 1600 block of Brown.

Police said they found a gun in the suspects' car, along with apparent heroin contained in resealed Snickers candy bar wrappers.