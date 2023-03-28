Police arrest 2 teens, ID man killed in Tech Terrace shooting
The Lubbock Police Department arrested two juveniles, both 16-year-old males, in connection with a shooting that left a 51-year-old man dead Monday evening in a Tech Terrace neighborhood alley.
According to LPD, officers were called to the 2700 block of 25th Street at 7:58 p.m. where they found 51-year-old Michael Stevens dead in a vehicle in the alley from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in central Lubbock alley after shooting, suspects at large
It appears, according to LPD, that Stevens was a victim of an aggravated robbery where the two suspects robbed him at gunpoint and shot him.
The two were arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the help of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
LPD says the investigation is still on going.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police arrest 2 teens, ID man killed in Tech Terrace shooting