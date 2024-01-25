Police arrest 2 women suspected of stealing multiple cars in SLO, Monterey counties

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested two women suspected of stealing three Hondas during the past month, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

Police had retrieved one of the vehicles the day it was stolen because it “apparently ran out gas and was left abandoned,” but before the arrests were still searching for the other two Hondas, the release said.

Detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team reviewed video surveillance of the thefts recorded by nearby businesses, and identified two female suspects present at all three crime scenes, according to the release.

The suspects were Stockton residents Brandi Vogl, 43, and Sara Schumann, 40, police said.

The detectives discovered that the women were also suspected to be involved in a vehicle theft in King City in Monterey County, the release said.

On Wednesday, Paso Robles detectives and King City Police Department officers found Vogl driving one of the stolen vehicles. Police then arrested Vogl on suspicion of charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Later, police arrested Schumann while she was waiting for Vogl at another location, according to the release.

Vogl and Schumann were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony vehicle theft, burglary, credit card fraud and conspiracy, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, both were still in custody, with Vogl’s bail set at $170,000 and Schumann’s set at $120,000, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s in Custody site.

The stolen vehicles were recovered in rural Paso Robles and their owners notified, the release said.

“The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and never leave the vehicle keys inside while unattended,” the department said.