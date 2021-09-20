Police arrest 20-year-old Junction City man for rape

Sep. 20—Riley County police have arrested a 20-year-old Junction City man for rape.

Police arrested Sabian Fyre Adams on Friday morning on a warrant for a rape and sexual battery reported Feb. 22 in Manhattan.

According to court records, the allegations occurred Dec. 22 and Feb. 22 and involved a 17-year-old. Adams has rape, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery charges stemming from the Dec. 22 incident and a sexual battery charge from Feb. 22.

Adams remains in the Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.