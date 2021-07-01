Police make arrest in 2020 homicide

Jul. 1—HIGH POINT — Police have charged a 19-year-old High Point man in a nearly year-old homicide.

Tyzeon C. Shipman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kaylum J. Hall, 27, of High Point.

High Point police on Aug. 22, 2020, were called to a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue, where they found Hall seated in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hall died a short time later after being transported to High Point Medical Center.

According to a press release from High Point police, after nearly a yearlong investigation detectives on Wednesday were able to establish probable cause to obtain a warrant for Shipman, who was already in the Guilford County Jail in High Point awaiting extradition to Maryland on a separate murder charge.