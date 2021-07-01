Police make arrest in 2020 homicide

Jul. 1—HIGH POINT — Police have charged a 19-year-old High Point man in a nearly year-old homicide — the second murder charge he faces.

Tyzeon C. Shipman was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kaylum J. Hall, 27, of High Point. He was already in the Guilford County Jail in High Point awaiting extradition to Maryland. In Maryland he has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of Roderick Rashan White, 40, of Greensboro, according a press release from the Hagerstown Police Department.

High Point police were called on Aug. 22 to a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue, where they found Hall sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hall died a short time later after being taken to High Point Medical Center.

According to a press release from High Point police, after nearly a yearlong investigation detectives on Wednesday were able to establish probable cause to obtain a warrant for Shipman.

In Hagerstown, White was shot about 4:40 a.m. Jan. 30 in the rear parking lot of a hotel, the Hagerstown press release said.

Shipman was arrested in February in Wilmington in connection with the Maryland shooting.