Police make arrest in 2021 homicide

Jan. 24—Albuquerque police arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man killed after he refused to pay a ransom.

Anna Bella Dukes, 18, has been arrested for her involvement in the Feb. 11 killing of Elias Otero.

Police said that Dukes met Otero's brother, Nicholas Otero, over Snapchat and the two met at Alvarado Park. During the encounter, Nicholas Otero was robbed at gunpoint by three armed men and then driven to his brother's home, where the kidnappers asked for a ransom.

Elias Otero was shot when he walked out of the home, according to police.

A criminal complaint says the robbers and Dukes were working together and that the group used the same tactics during a previous carjacking in the city.

Murder charges were filed late last year against Dukes and her boyfriend, Adrian Avila.

Dukes has been charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, 2 counts of armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.