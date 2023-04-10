Officers have charged a 23-year-old Montgomery man with murder in the March 28 shooting death of Willie Gray, police said.

The Montgomery Police Department Gang Unit arrested Quintavious Langford on Tuesday. He is in the Montgomery jail with no bond, according to the news release.

Montgomery man Willie Gray, 34, was shot about 11 p.m. March 28 in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting and pronounced Gray dead at the scene, according to previous reporting by the Montgomery Advertiser.

Police did not immediately release further information about the incident.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police arrest 23-year-old in March 28 shooting