Police arrest 23-year-old woman for murder

Montgomery police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and charged her with murder, officers said.

Police identified Nyeiasha Lykes as the suspect in the May 13 shooting death of DeontaeVickers, 34, of Montgomery. Officers arrested Lykes on Wednesday.

She remains in jail with no bond, according to a news release.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the case.

