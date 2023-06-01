Police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with fatal Thursday shooting at OKC hotel
Police are investigating after a shooting outside of a hotel in southwest Oklahoma City left one dead early Thursday.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to calls of a disturbance at the Studio 6 hotel in the 4600 block of SW 3rd.
Police found the body of a victim who had been shot and killed. The person remains unidentified until authorities can notify the victim's next-of-kin, officials said.
A 24-year-old man surrendered himself to law enforcement at the hotel. Oklahoma City police Sgt. Gary Knight said the two had been arguing before the 24-year-old shot and killed the victim.
The 24-year-old was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaint of second-degree murder Thursday morning.
