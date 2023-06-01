Police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with fatal Thursday shooting at OKC hotel

A Studio 6 hotel in southwest Oklahoma City was the site of a fatal shooting investigated by police early Thursday. The hotel chain has various locations throughout Oklahoma, including Muskogee, where this photograph of an exterior was taken in 2022.

Police are investigating after a shooting outside of a hotel in southwest Oklahoma City left one dead early Thursday.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to calls of a disturbance at the Studio 6 hotel in the 4600 block of SW 3rd.

Police found the body of a victim who had been shot and killed. The person remains unidentified until authorities can notify the victim's next-of-kin, officials said.

A 24-year-old man surrendered himself to law enforcement at the hotel. Oklahoma City police Sgt. Gary Knight said the two had been arguing before the 24-year-old shot and killed the victim.

The 24-year-old was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaint of second-degree murder Thursday morning.

