Police arrest a 24-year-old Port Washington man in connection to West Allis homicide

The West Allis Police Department said Friday an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that left 24-year-old Noah Phillips dead in an apartment complex parking lot near 64th and Lincoln on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

A 24-year-old man from Port Washington was arrested late Thursday in connection to this homicide, according to a news release from the West Allis Police Department.

According to the police, there was a known association between the suspect and Phillips and that this was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the area.

At 11:16 a.m. Oct. 18, the West Allis Police Department responded to the area near 64th and Lincoln for reports of a shots fired incident and a possible man down. When law officials arrived, they found Phillips deceased from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing as police are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting. Additional information may be released as the investigation continues, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

