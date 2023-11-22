Police arrest 25-year-old Evansville man accused of child sexual abuse

EVANSVILLE — Almost one week after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, Evansville police apprehended a 25-year-old man who stands accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Vanderburgh County jail records identified the man as Edgar Alexander Acosta. He was booked into the jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, just after 2 a.m.

On Nov. 16, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office charged Acosta with one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, according to court records.

Prosecutors filed the charge about one month after a woman contacted the Evansville Police Department to report that Acosta had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl, Acosta's arrest affidavit states.

EPD Detective Cameron Werne, writing in the affidavit, said he and a "partial Spanish-speaking Evansville police officer" soon traveled to an apartment on the city's South Side and made contact with Acosta, who identified himself with a Venezuelan ID card and agreed to speak with investigators at EPD's headquarters.

During the interview, Acosta reportedly identified the victim and confirmed she was 15 years old, though he at first denied having abused the girl, according to Werne.

"I continued to speak with (Acosta)," Werne wrote, describing the interview. "And he eventually stated he was sorry and that he was dishonest."

Acosta went on to claim he had sexual intercourse with the victim on one occasion approximately two-and-a-half months ago, the police said. Under Indiana law, any adult who has sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16 years old commits the crime of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The offense is a Level 4 felony if the offender is over the age of 21 years old, according to state statute.

Detective Werne said he did not believe Acosta's claim that this only happened one time. Under pressure from the detective, Acosta allegedly changed his story and said he had sexual intercourse with the victim approximately five times in Evansville.

Acosta was released at the conclusion of the police interview because detectives had not yet taken a statement from the victim, Werne wrote.

The next day, investigators conducted a video-recorded forensic interview with the 15-year-old girl at Holly's House, a child and adult victim's advocacy center in Evansville, according to Acosta's arrest affidavit.

The victim reportedly said she first met Edgar while her family was traveling to the United States earlier this year. In July, after arriving in Evansville, she said Acosta initiated a "sexual relationship," Werne wrote.

Her testimony ultimately corroborated Acosta's confession, according to the police. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 16.

Acosta was scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Wednesday at 1 p.m., court records state.

The probable cause affidavit filed in support of Acosta's arrest did not clarify his immigration status or if he held Venezuelan citizenship.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police arrest 25-year-old Evansville man accused of child sexual abuse