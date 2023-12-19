Police arrest 26-year-old man in shooting death of Arlington St. drive-thru clerk

Akron police investigate an apparent fatal shooting at Border's Drive Thru on South Arlington Street late Tuesday night, Dec. 12, 2023.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Dec. 12 shooting death of 21-year-old Ahmad Alibrahim at an Akron drive-thru business, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

Law enforcement officers arrested Da'Quan Mar'Ta Issac Tuesday on the 700 block of Hazel Street without incident.

Isaac was wanted on the charge of homicide following shooting last week that saw the drive-thru clerk Alibrahim shot dead.

Deadly shooting: Clerk killed in shooting at drive-thru on South Arlington Street in Akron identified

Police said the suspect handed Alibrahim cash that was in poor condition to buy a black and mild cigar. A dispute ensued between the two before the suspect pulled out a long-barreled rifle. In response, Alibrahim gave him the cigar and asked him to leave.

Before fleeing on foot, the suspect fired at least two shots through the window at the group of employees inside the drive-thru. Alibrahim was fatally struck at least once.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Da'Quan Issac arrested in shooting death of Ahmad Alibrahim in Akron