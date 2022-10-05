Police arrest 28-year-old man on suspicion of stealing fire truck

Oct. 5—Boulder police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a fire truck in the early-morning hours Sunday while firefighters were helping with a medical call in downtown Boulder.

Kirill Kiefel, 28, faces charges of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He also had a felony parole violation warrant when he was arrested.

Firefighters told police they were on the medical call when they saw their fire truck wasn't where they had parked it across from the Fox Theatre, but was instead at Pennsylvania Avenue and Broadway, according to an arrest affidavit.

They ran to the truck and jumped in while it wasn't moving, engaging the emergency brake before pulling Kiefel from the driver's seat, according to the affidavit. Kiefel told police the firefighters had asked him to move the truck, which they denied.

In 2020, Kiefel pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in Boulder District Court and was sentenced to three years of jail, according to court records He was given credit for 338 days of time served in jail.

In 2019, Kiefel pleaded guilty in Boulder County Court to felony menacing and was sentenced to 160 days of jail and 160 days of probation, according to court records. In that incident, he was one of two men accused of handling a pellet gun designed to look like a revolver in the middle of downtown Boulder.