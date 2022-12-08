Police arrest 2nd teen in killing of CMS student who’d just gotten off his school bus

A second teen was arrested in the killing of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student who was shot moments after getting off a school bus, police said Thursday.

The student, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor, was shot in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. That’s off Robinson Church Road in east Charlotte.

Nahzir attended Rocky River High School, WSOC reported.

Officers said they found Nahzir in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills. MEDIC took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A doorbell camera showed Taylor running before he was hit by a round and fell to the ground, according to WSOC.

On Dec. 1, police arrested a juvenile on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Police are seeking to have the attempted first-degree murder charge upgraded to first-degree murder.

Wednesday morning, officers arrested the second suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile suspect, on a murder charge.

Police haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting.