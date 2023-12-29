Police arrest 3 after drugs, weapon seized during search at popular Cornelius bar

Three people were arrested this week after police served a drug warrant at a popular Lake Norman-area bar, authorities said Friday.

Cornelius police and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team seized cocaine, methamphetamine, a .22-caliber firearm, and an undisclosed amount of cash Thursday morning at Jay’s at the Lake bar in the 18200 block of Statesville Road following a weeks-long investigation, according to a CPD news release.

Charles Edward Logan, 39, and Terrell Jordan Calliste, 30 are in custody on charges of possession with intent to distribute. Michael Joseph Pimental, 51, was charged separately with obstructing a police officer, jail records show.

Pimentel was taken into custody on a $2,500 secured bond. Logan and Calliste are jailed without bond, officials said.