Police arrest 3 in killing of man visiting Baltimore from Israel

Keshun Tuggle admitted he got rid of the weapon used by the 12-year-old, who shot his 13-year-old pal with a gun that was left out. A 12-year-old boy in Memphis has been accused of shooting his 13-year-old friend after getting angry while they played video games. Authorities made clear his assertions didn’t add up, and Keshun Tuggle admitted he staged the crime scene and disposed of the weapon used by the unidentified 12-year-old boy, who reportedly shot his friend with a gun that had been left out in the open.