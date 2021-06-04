Police arrest 3 in killing of man visiting Baltimore from Israel
Police arrested two teenagers and an 18-year-old man in connection with the killing of a man from Israel who was killed while visiting Baltimore. Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot and killed on May 3, in the 3700 block of Fords Lane in northwest Baltimore, police said. Family and friends said Gordon was visiting from Israel to attend his cousin's wedding. City police said Friday evening that detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and William Clinton III, 18, all of Baltimore.