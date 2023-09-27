Police arrest 3 men in connection with 2017 slaying of Down East fisherman

Sep. 27—Police have announced the arrests of three men accused of killing a Washington County fisherman who was found dead in his home in 2017.

Last week, a Washington County grand jury indicted Justin Matthews, Leanza Boney and Basilio Liranzo on felony murder, arson and robbery charges. The three are accused of killing Wayne Foss, 48, whose body was found in his burned-out mobile home in Whitneyville on Oct. 28, 2017, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Wednesday.

After first responders discovered the victim's body in the remains of his home, the Office of the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide. Police worked for nearly six years to produce the evidence that resulted in this month's indictments.

Matthews, 33, was arrested Sept. 7 in Saco. He is being held without bail at Washington County Jail in Machias.

Boney, 27, was arrested at his Staten Island, New York, apartment Wednesday morning, Moss said. Liranzo, 27, is serving an unrelated sentence at Maine State Prison in Warren.