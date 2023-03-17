Police arrest 3 Newton residents charged with neglect

Mar. 17—Three Newton residents on March 16 were arrested and charged with multiple counts of neglect after a 1-year-old child in their care was found to have bone fractures in the legs and the presence of cocaine and THC in the child's system. Further investigation showed another 1-year-old child tested positive for cocaine.

Newton Police Department stated in a press release that officers originally responded to a call of suspicious injuries on Jan. 26 in the emergency room of MercyOne Newton Medical Center. Authorities conducted an investigation and interviews and confirmed signs of neglect.

The victim children were removed from their caretakers' custody.

Police arrested 23-year-old Emily Rae Plate, 29-year-old Taylor Scott Moore and 26-year-old Nyckolle JoAnn Bisom, all of Newton, and alleged they contributed to the numerous injuries and lived or cared for a victim in an environment where the child had access to illegal narcotics.

Plate is charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent person, and Bisom and Moore are each charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent person. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Neglect is a Class C felony with a penalty of up to five years imprisonment and $7,500 in fines.