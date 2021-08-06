Police make an arrest in 3-year-old murder case

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Aug. 6—Brunswick police made an arrest Friday in the three-year-old homicide case of Gerald Buggs Jr., police Capt. Angela Smith said.

DeVon Walker, 26, of Savannah was charged with malice murder in the case.

Walker also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, Smith said.

Police are searching for additional suspects.

Police allege Walker and another man imitated police officers when they forced their way into Buggs' home in the 2400 block of Stonewall Street on Oct. 15, 2018.

Buggs suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest during the home invasion. He was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries more than a month later on Nov. 19.

Walker's arrest resulted from an "intense investigation" by Brunswick police detectives, Smith said.

At the time of his arrest, Walker was being held on unrelated charges in Savannah's Chatham County jail, Smith said. He was transferred to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Buggs is asked to call Brunswick police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rams sign former Cowboys and CFL cornerback Donovan Olumba

    One day after waiving Dayan Lake, the Los Angeles Rams filled his spot with CB Donovan Olumba.

  • I've watched reality TV for 20 years, and 'FBoy Island' is one of the best dating shows I've ever seen

    With "Survivor"-style camps and self-aware humor, HBO's new series makes all other reality-dating shows seem boring by comparison.

  • 'Kai the Hitchhiker' loses bid to overturn murder conviction

    A former online celebrity who became known for allegedly using a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker failed in his attempt to have his conviction in a 2013 murder overturned. Caleb McGillvary was convicted two years ago of the 2013 murder of attorney Joseph Galfy at Galfy’s New Jersey home. The two had met in New York’s Times Square, and McGillvary claimed he killed the older man while fending off a sexual assault.

  • 2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

    Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz on Friday fired two police officers who authorities have said violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett were fired because “they crossed the outdoor barriers established by the Capitol Police and were directly next to the Capitol Building,” Diaz said in a statement. Diaz also called the officers' presence at the Capitol that day as "an attack on our profession and on every officer across the country.”

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Sitting Down With the Man Who Shattered My Life Helped Me Put the Pieces Back Together

    “For years I thought of him as ‘my rapist.' Now I refer to him as ‘my friend.’"

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Gang Members Established ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Atlanta, Killed Eight-Year-Old Girl during Police Protest

    Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • Warden at jail holding Ghislaine Maxwell charged with murder

    The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.