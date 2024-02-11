Police arrest 3 people for murder of Hagerstown man

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hagerstown Police Department said three people were arrested three people after they shot and killed a man.

On Jan. 26 at about 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 1200 block of Marshall St for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died there.

Officers identified the man that was killed as 38-year-old Kevin Michael Shepherd of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Shepherd was shot and killed in his car. Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Jenaro James Torres, 40-year-old Emens Lourdy Rho, and 35-year-old Stephanie Nicolle Paulino.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, as well as Firearm violations.

Prior to Torres and Rho being taken into custody on Feb. 9, officers from the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Prospect Street for an assault involving a handgun.

Police learned that Torres and Rho assaulted the victim with a handgun. Torres and Rho were taken into custody and search of the apartment resulted in locating a loaded handgun.

Rho has been charged with: First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and multiple Firearm related crimes.

Torres has been charged with: Second Degree Assault and multiple Firearm related crimes.

All three suspects knew the victim before his death.

