Police arrest 3, seize $52,000 cash, guns and drugs during raid on Athens apartment

A search early Tuesday of an apartment in East Athens netted about $52,000 in cash along with guns and several pounds of marijuana, Athens-Clarke police reported Wednesday.

The raid occurred along Coleridge Court in Athens Garden Apartments off Lexington Road, police said.

The raid and arrests of three suspects was part of the police department’s ongoing crackdown on street gangs in Athens. In two months, police have made 28 arrests and seized 23 firearms along with drugs and stolen property, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Athens-Clarke police seized $52,000 cash, shown in $20 and $100 bills, during a raid Tuesday on the home of an alleged street gang member.

In Tuesday’s raid, police arrested Damari Jones, a 21-year-old Athens man who was already bonded out of jail on charges of violating the state’s street gang act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During the raid, police seized two rifles, five handguns and more than nine pounds of marijuana along with the $52,000 cash, according to police.

Read more: Athens police arrest 'completely naked' suspect after resident fires at burglar

Athens news: Spike in gun crime, repeat offenders trigger crackdown on street gangs in Athens

Police would not say which gang that Jones, along with his associate, Javaris Barnes of Athens, 33, are alleged to be members of. Several street gangs operate in Athens, according to police.

Police have declined to attach a particular street-gang affiliation to those arrested as Barnett said the crackdown is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Police said Jones is currently on probation for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony crime.

Athens-Clarke police seized these guns and bags of marijuana during a Tuesday raid on an apartment in East Athens.

Barnes, who was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, is currently on probation for gun and drug convictions, according to police.

Jakiyah Brown, 20, who also provided an address in Winder, is not known to be a member of a gang, but was known to associate with a gang member, according to police. She was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jones and Brown were still in jail Wednesday awaiting bond hearings, while Barnes remained in jail with bond set at $20,000, according to jail records.

Police are also asking the public to provide information on gang members and gang activity. Those with information can call the tip line at (706) 705-4775 or e-mail the gang unit at gangunit@accgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police seize $52,000, drugs and guns in raid on Athens apartment