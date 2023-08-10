Police arrest 35 in 'Operation Hot August Nights' in Brockton

BROCKTON − Local and State Police arrested nearly three dozen people, issued five criminal summonses and seized seven dirt bikes and scooters in a sweep that authorities dubbed "Operation Hot August Nights."

"The Brockton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police last night conducted 'Operation Hot August Nights,' a zero-tolerance mission to interdict offenders responsible for violent crimes and narcotics dealing, as well as those negatively impacting quality of life for Brockton residents," State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a written statement.

Numerous State Police units − including Troop D patrols, the State Police Community Action Team, Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Gang Unit, High Risk Victims Unit, Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team, State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County and Traffic Programs Section − teamed up with Brockton police to conduct proactive patrols throughout the city.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter assisted in tracking down a suspect who fled from police during "Operation Hot August Nights" in Brockton on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

State Police used two helicopters over the city to track any suspects who tried to flee ground units. Environmental police officers on dirt bikes also assisted.

The operation began in the late afternoon Wednesday as patrols engaged and eventually apprehended operators of several dirt bikes and scooters who police say were driving erratically, "causing a public safety threat to other motorists and pedestrians."

Procopio said the State Police Air Wing was instrumental in two other arrests, including one driver who fled from a trooper and was tracked in Bridgewater and the arrest of a man wanted for a parole violation who fled until driving to a dead-end street, where he was taken into custody.

Police said they made several narcotics arrests during the operation, including one for fentanyl possession and another for possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.

Police arrested nine additional people who had warrants, including one for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and another for armed robbery while masked.

An additional 22 people were arrested for motor vehicle violations, including one for fourth-offense operating under the influence of alcohol and another for operating a motor vehicle with a license that had been suspended for a prior OUI.

