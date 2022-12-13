Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month.

Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, police announced the arrests of two teens, identified only as 15- and 16-year-old Atlanta Public Schools students, in the murders.

Police said Monday that a third suspect, a 16-year-old from Clayton County, has also been arrested.

Police said the teen has been charged with being a party to murder and aggravated assault, along with gang charges. The teen has not been identified because he or she is a juvenile.

RELATED STORIES:

Atlanta police announced in the same news conference Monday night that they have made an arrest in connection to another murder, the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman in Buckhead. Police said 23-year-old Antonio Brown was taken into custody after Eleanor Bowles was killed at her townhome over the weekend.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he will not tolerate these sorts of crimes in metro Atlanta.

“Let me be very clear to those who would want to do crime in our community, if you pull a gun, or pull out a knife to harm someone in our city, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Dickens said.

Story continues

Dickens said that part of what helped them track down both suspects were surveillance cameras around the city.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



