Police arrest 4 men Monday on drug charges in Auburn

Jan. 17—AUBURN — Police arrested four men at 2 a.m. Monday in a small house on Lake Auburn Avenue and charged them with a variety of drug and weapons violations following an investigation.

Police served a search warrant at the home at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. and found almost 1 pound of methamphetamine, almost 1 pound of fentanyl, about a quarter-pound of crack cocaine, about a quarter-pound of cocaine HCL, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, a money counting machine, money and drug packaging materials, according to a statement released by police.

Arrested were:

Dwayne McDowell, 50, of Auburn on two outstanding warrants and charged with criminal conspiracy for aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His bail was set at $10,000.

Darnel Andre, 26, of Rockland on three counts of aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug, three counts of unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Andre's bail was set at $10,000.

Jaden Andre, 19, of Rockland on three counts of aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug, three counts of unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Andre's bail was set at $10,000.

Gary Pleau, 58, of Auburn, charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy for aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drug and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Pleau's bail was set at $5,000.

All four men were being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. Auburn Police said they were assisted by a K-9 unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.