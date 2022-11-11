Police arrest 4 in operation targeting shoplifters

Nov. 11—Santa Fe police arrested four people Wednesday after an undercover operation targeting shoplifting at stores in the Zafarano Drive corridor.

Police said Target and several others stores in the area have reported shoplifting and other criminal behavior over the past few months.

Detectives with the Santa Fe Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section and loss prevention staff "conducted proactive undercover patrols within and around the Target property," police said in a news release, resulting in four arrests and the prevention of seven thefts with approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Police said three of the incidents resulted in no charges because the suspects abandoned baskets of merchandise inside the store and fled.

Arrested and charged with shoplifting were Shawn Alarid, 26, of Rio Rancho; Jason Chase, 44, of Santa Fe; Billy Wade Harris, 58, of Santa Fe; and Loren Salazar, 54, of Hernández.

Santa Fe police said they plan to conduct additional operations in area stores throughout the holiday season. Police ask anyone with any information related to these incidents or any other thefts to call 505-428-3710.