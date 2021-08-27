Police arrest 44-year-old Virginia Beach woman who was injured in quadruple stabbing

Police arrested a 44-year-old woman who had been injured along with three other people during a stabbing Thursday morning at a home in Virginia Beach.

A 23-year-old man, two boys — ages 17 and 9 — and a woman had been injured in that stabbing, police said. All four suffered life-threatening injuries. The authorities confirmed the woman who was arrested was the same as the woman who had been injured.

The incident happened at a home in the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane. Officers were called to the scene around 9:35 a.m.

The victims were transported to various local hospitals and all are expected to survive.

Wendy Velasquez, of Virginia Beach, was arrested Friday and faces multiple counts of malicious wounding. The incident was domestic in nature, according to investigators.

Velasquez is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sherriff’s Office and officials aren’t searching for any other suspects as the investigation continues.

