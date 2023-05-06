Police arrest 5 in double stabbing outside Los Angeles High

A police officer is seen outside Los Angeles High School where two people were stabbed on Monday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Five people have now been arrested in connection with the stabbing of two teenagers near Los Angeles High School earlier this week, police say.

But one of those suspects — the only one whose name has been publicly disclosed — was released from jail Friday after not being formally charged within the required time period, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday announced that Danny Ramon Lopez Sanchez, 23, of Los Angeles, had been arrested two days earlier on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Monday's violent altercation outside L.A.’s oldest public high school.

However, jail records kept by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department showed Lopez Sanchez was released at close of business Friday, without being required to post bail that had been set at $1 million.

A sheriff's department spokesman confirmed the release was required because Lopez Sanchez had not been arraigned within 48 hours, as mandated by state law. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

Police said they have also arrested four juveniles in connection with the incident: two on potential charges of attempted murder, one as a suspected accessory to attempted murder, and one for an alleged firearm possession charge. The names of those individuals have not been released, and it's unclear whether any have been formally charged.

Authorities previously said as many as 10 people participated in Monday afternoon's altercation, which the LAPD characterized as an "on-campus dispute." Two people, ages 15 and 16, were hospitalized with stab wounds to the upper back, right arm and right leg, L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said earlier this week.

One of them was a student at the school. Both were expected to survive.

School police had been near the campus, in the vicinity of Olympic and Rimpau boulevards in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, but they were called away shortly before the stabbing to respond to a report that a gun had been found at another campus, L.A. School Police Department officials said.

Just before the attack, a group of around 10 hopped out of two cars, a black Toyota and a red Cadillac, Moore said at a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission. He said both vehicles were later found.

No information has been provided as to a motive for the attack, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the LAPD.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.