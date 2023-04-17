Police arrest 5 men involved in ‘illegal gambling parlor’ on downtown Seattle sidewalks

Police arrested five men last Thursday following an investigation into an illegal “gambling parlor” set up on downtown Seattle’s sidewalks.

Last week, an agent with the Washington State Liquor Control Board gave a Seattle Police Department officer information about the illegal sale of cigarettes in the city’s downtown corridor.

When the officer later contacted the individual involved in the sale, he observed several men sitting at a makeshift gambling table on the sidewalk, using money and gambling chips.

No arrests were made at that time.

Then, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the officer observed the same group of five men setting up the makeshift gambling table in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.

The same man identified by the Liquor Control Board agent was also there, openly selling cigarettes from a suitcase without proper licensing.

According to the SPD, the officer watched from a distance as the group played a game of cards using money. He also spotted a pushcart next to the group, which had multiple bottles of liquor and other items on the ground for sale.

Police then contacted the group and took each of them into custody.

During the search incident to arrest, officers seized the following:

A Smith & Wesson .389 pistol, loaded with a round in the chamber

16.6 grams of hydrocodone

1.1 grams of crack cocaine

6.7 grams of cannabis

Narcotics packaging

Five bottles of liquor

$605.20 in U.S. currency

Gambling chips

A 63-year-old man, a convicted felon, was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm. A 64-year-old man was also booked into the King County Jail for felony narcotics and illegal cigarette sales.

The three other men arrested – ages 51, 52 and 53 – were identified and released, with charges requested for gambling offenses.