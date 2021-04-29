Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker — and among them was the woman who turned the pets in.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday five people were arrested after Gaga's dog walker was shot and her two dogs stolen in February, TMZ and ABC News reported. The dogs were later returned, and the dog walker was expected to make a full recovery.

Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Authorities, TMZ writes, were "suspicious of her from the jump" and told Gaga not to pay the reward.

Police said the four other suspects were allegedly "all documented gang members," and McBride had a relationship with the father of one of them. Detectives don't believe the suspects were targeting Gaga's dog walker because she was the owner, the LAPD also said, but "evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

