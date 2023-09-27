Police arrest 5 suspects linked to string of South Seattle home invasions

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
0

Seattle police have arrested five suspects they believed are linked to a series home invasion robberies that terrorized South Seattle in recent months.

At least 14 brutal robberies were reported across South Seattle where victims were assaulted at or inside their homes, held at gunpoint, and robbed.

The Seattle Police Department says that they have been investigating these crimes since the first robbery was reported back in June.

In addition to the five suspects arrested for the home invasion, three others have also been arrested on different charges related to the crime.

Seven adults and one juvenile have been arrested in total.

Police recovered 14 guns during the investigation, all of which will be tested to see if they are related to other shootings.

The investigation is still ongoing.






