Police arrest 54-year-old woman sought in killing of four people in Michigan

Michigan police have arrested a suspect in the killing of four people in Clare County, Mich.

Judy Boyer, 54, was taken into custody at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities had been looking for her since Wednesday.

She was arrested “without incident,” the Clare County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Clare County is located about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.

Clare Police and Michigan State Troopers were alerted about a possible shooting on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two wounded men, ages 36 and 39.

The two men were later pronounced dead, Sheriff John Wilson said, according to The Morning Sun.

The bodies of two other people — a 61-year-old woman and an 85 -year-old man — were also found on the same property.

Their names have not yet been released, and it’s unclear whether the victims were related.

Investigators have not immediately said how they died or disclosed a possible motive for the killing.

Prior to the arrest, Boyer — who is 5-foot-4, 105 pounds, and was seen in an image released by police with pink buzzed hair and wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants and a gray shirt — was described by police as armed and dangerous.