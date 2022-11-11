Police arrest 55 in recent drug investigation

Nov. 11—Local police say a drug investigation that began in January and which has since been coined as "Operation Cracked Ice," has netted 55 arrests across Howard County, along with the seizure of multiple drugs, firearms and currency.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers and detectives with the department's Drug Task Force conducted approximately 77 controlled buys during the investigative phase of the operation, reportedly purchasing various illegal drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.

As a result of those controlled buys, warrants were issued for 23 individuals for various charges related to the dealing of illegal drugs, per the release.

In August 2022, officers and detectives began arresting those 23 individuals allegedly involved in the operation through the execution of search warrants, traffic stops and other investigative techniques, police said in the release.

Authorities said this further investigation also led to the arrest of 33 more individuals they believe to be connected to Operation Cracked Ice.

Police report they were able to seize, during this part of the operation, 5.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.2 pounds of marijuana, 141 grams of MDMA, 64.51 grams of cocaine, 3.39 grams of heroin, 35 morphine pills, 24 Xanax pills, 13 suboxone pills, 398 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl, six illegal firearms and $9,200 in United States currency.

Those arrested in the case included:

* Antwon Abbott, two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and one count of possession of marijuana

* Reece Ayres, attempted dealing in a counterfeit substance, assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and escape

* Stephanie Ayres, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct

* Ashley Bagwell, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance

* Larry Beets, two counts of dealing methamphetamine and one count of dealing in a narcotic drug

* Holly Bentley, Elkhart County warrant

* Jordan Best, unknown warrant

* Amanda Bowman, possession of marijuana

* Mark Braxton, New York warrant

* Brian Bright, dealing methamphetamine

* Ellen Butler, Florida warrant

* Brittany Causey, unknown warrant

* Carl Chandler, eight counts of dealing methamphetamine and two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug

* Stephanie Chandler, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine

* Cody Collins, seven counts of dealing methamphetamine and two counts of dealing a controlled substance

* Vincent Cross, possession of cocaine

* Alicia Damewood, Miami County warrant and charge of possession of methamphetamine

* Elijah Davis, unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and operator never licensed

* Charles Dockerty, four counts of possession of dealing methamphetamine

* Dasedric Dowling, driving while suspended

* Chad Gaddis, three counts of dealing marijuana and one count of dealing cocaine

* Corey Gardner, Shepard-possession of cocaine

* Timothy Gibson, dealing methamphetamine

* Diane Grove, unknown warrant

* Vicki Gunter, two counts of dealing a schedule IV controlled substance and one count of dealing a schedule III controlled substance

* Cornealous Hale, unknown warrant

* Anthony Harland, two counts of dealing methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine

* Marcus Herron, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance

* Hal Hughes Jr., unknown warrant

* Dustin Jackson-Roark, dealing in a narcotic drug

* Bobby Jones, four counts of dealing methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine

* Darneil Kinney, three counts of resisting law enforcement and a charge each of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, criminal recklessness and reckless driving

* Rebecca-Ann Lambert, unknown warrant

* Danelle Larrison, possession of cocaine

* Michael Little, possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement

* Markus Martin, three counts of dealing methamphetamine

* Jerry McKinney, dealing methamphetamine

* Nathan McKinney, three counts of dealing methamphetamine

* Jonathan McPeek, unknown warrant and one count of possession of methamphetamine

* Michael Mott, driving while suspended

* Casey Owens, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance

* Ashley Rivera, possession of cocaine

* John Roark, four counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and one count of dealing in a substance IV controlled substance

* Sondra Roe, dealing methamphetamine

* Kenneth Sanders, unknown warrant

* Jeffery Sarver, two counts of dealing methamphetamine

* Tatyana Snow, possession of marijuana

* Deangelo Strayhorn, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia

* Amanda Warrick, Marion County warrant

* Anthony Williams, three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana

* Larry Wilson, four counts of dealing in a narcotic drug

* Shay White, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance

* Angela Woodard, possession of cocaine and driving while suspended

* Talik Woodard, dealing cocaine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm

* Lesa Young, dealing in a schedule III controlled substance and dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance

Police are also asking the public for help in locating Kokomo resident Joshua Jackson, who has an active warrant for dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, the release indicated.

All of those arrested in relation to the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it's unclear at this time how their arrests directly pertain to the operation itself.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 456-7017. You can also submit an anonymous tip by using the tip411 app or by contacting Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.