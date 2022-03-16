Police arrest 6 Horry County men for drug, gun violations following investigation

Six Horry County men have been arrested and are facing drug and weapons charges after a months-long police investigation, the Horry County Police Department said in a press release.

The department’s Narcotics and Street Crimes Units began investigating a string of drug sales, drive-by shootings and weapons violations in 2021 near Loris, Longs and Flag Patch, according to the press release.

Police said they recovered dozens of drugs and illegally owned firearms.

“HCPD worked with surrounding agencies to gather as much intelligence as possible to identify all actors involved and their known associates, and strategically remove those responsible for over 40 drive-by shootings in the Loris/Longs communities to date in retaliation for a 2021 homicide,” the release stated.

Over the course of the investigation, officials seized the following items from those arrested:

20 firearms (multiple stolen and/or illegally possessed)





235 grams of fentanyl





70 grams of heroin





52 grams of cocaine

12 grams of crack cocaine





16 grams of methamphetamine

1.8 grams of mushrooms

$11,000 in U.S. money

Those arrested are:

Windoff Douglas, 21, charged with:

Violation of a beginner’s permit

Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

Tabais Goodman, 33, charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Trafficking cocaine, more than 28 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense

Trafficking heroin, more than 14 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession by certain persons unlawful

Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Robert Geathers, 40, charged with:

Possession of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Demetrice Campbell, 27, charged with:

Trafficking cocaine, more than 10 grams, 2nd Offense

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Daiquan Bellamy, 21, charged with:

Driving under suspension

Reckless driving

Failure to stop for blue lights

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Resisting arrest

Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

Introducing contraband into a correctional facility

Antione Johnson, 20, charged with: